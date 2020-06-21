Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $438,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,384.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,142 shares of company stock worth $1,641,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.48. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.