Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 858,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.33% of Hologic worth $30,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hologic by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,775.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

HOLX stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

