Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Duke Realty worth $30,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,334,000 after purchasing an additional 132,580 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 11.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 339,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,473,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 266,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.65. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.