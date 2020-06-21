Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $30,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.51.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

