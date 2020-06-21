Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $30,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.51.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hologic, Inc. Stock Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN
Hologic, Inc. Stock Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN
Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Duke Realty Corp
Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Duke Realty Corp
Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc
Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc
Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report