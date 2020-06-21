Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 380,293 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $30,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 276,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,141 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $8.60 to $11.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

FCX opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

