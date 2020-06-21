Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $30,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,242,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,208 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,959 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 739,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Cfra increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $722.20.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $795.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $759.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.85. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $422,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,055,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total value of $119,442.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

