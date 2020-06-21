Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30.86 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,444 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of Rollins worth $30,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $51,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $38,473,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,043,000 after buying an additional 441,732 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after buying an additional 338,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after buying an additional 268,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

