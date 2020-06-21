Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 150,157 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,157 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $30,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $72.89 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.86.

