Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 357,127 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.52% of Bancolombia worth $31,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,741,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 654,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 994,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,833,000 after purchasing an additional 156,545 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 727,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 573,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,403,000 after purchasing an additional 193,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

CIB stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. Bancolombia SA has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.48). Bancolombia had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia SA will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3179 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

