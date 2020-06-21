Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $31,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,119,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,482,000 after purchasing an additional 290,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 889,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 133,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 369,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

