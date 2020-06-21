Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30.95 Million Holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,878,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 146,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $30,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 66,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 11.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 6.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of BGY opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

