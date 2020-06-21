Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RGR. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $55,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,560,991. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

RGR stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.34. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

