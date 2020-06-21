Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 194,773 Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,773 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.38% of Brigham Minerals worth $15,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $59,588,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John R. Sult purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. Brigham Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $698.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.72.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 259.65%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

