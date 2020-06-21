Wellington Management Group LLP Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 445,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 99,385 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $16,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,374,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 53,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after buying an additional 40,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. Oxford Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The firm has a market cap of $717.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

