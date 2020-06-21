People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,579,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 174,871 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $17,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,728,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.