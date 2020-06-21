Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,545,233 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $18,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

