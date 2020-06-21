Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Columbia Sportswear worth $18,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

COLM opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,026,836.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,740,763.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $265,618.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,359,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,508,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

