Legal & General Group Plc Buys 15,564 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,872,000 after purchasing an additional 79,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,055,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 123,077 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 685,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 57.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 631,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

