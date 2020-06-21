SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in SYNNEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SYNNEX by 272.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SYNNEX by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SYNNEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other SYNNEX news, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,540.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and sold 7,936 shares valued at $798,288. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

SNX stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.