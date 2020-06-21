Legal & General Group Plc Buys 6,795 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 15,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in China Biologic Products during the first quarter worth about $780,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 82.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd bought a new position in China Biologic Products during the first quarter worth about $13,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

CBPO opened at $109.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.13. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $92.22 and a 1 year high of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.82.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.59 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO).

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.