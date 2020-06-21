Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 702,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after buying an additional 418,183 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

