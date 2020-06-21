Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 245.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,450 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,483,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.92.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

