Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 30,557 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,065,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 244,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

