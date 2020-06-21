Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 30,557 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,065,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 244,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.26.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
