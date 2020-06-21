Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Holdings in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mercantil Bank by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mercantil Bank by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AMTB. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.44. Mercantil Bank Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.13 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank Holding Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantil Bank Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.