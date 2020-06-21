Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 982,737 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 982,737 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 114,468 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

