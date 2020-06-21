Legal & General Group Plc Sells 308,039 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,264 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 308,039 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 680.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,697,000 after buying an additional 1,603,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $51,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 630.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 645,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 589.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 551,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 587,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 516,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

