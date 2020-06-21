Legal & General Group Plc Buys 41,357 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,357 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.56% of Gibraltar Industries worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROCK. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

