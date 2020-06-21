Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,317 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of FibroGen worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FibroGen by 44.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in FibroGen by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,533,000 after buying an additional 3,979,159 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.14. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FGEN. Citigroup lowered their target price on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

