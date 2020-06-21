Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,317 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of FibroGen worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FibroGen by 44.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in FibroGen by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,533,000 after buying an additional 3,979,159 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.14. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FGEN. Citigroup lowered their target price on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc
Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 194,773 Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc
Wellington Management Group LLP Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries Inc
American Assets Trust, Inc Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP
People's United Financial, Inc. Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc


