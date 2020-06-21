Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $31,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.