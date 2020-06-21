Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Parsons were worth $31,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $1,754,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 995.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 68,579 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Parsons by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 821,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after acquiring an additional 393,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $1,676,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSN opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.04. Parsons Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Parsons had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. William Blair started coverage on Parsons in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parsons from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

