Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $32,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $41.56 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $64,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

