Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 14,606 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.82% of RLI worth $32,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,152 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI opened at $81.92 on Friday. RLI Corp has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.29.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLI shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.