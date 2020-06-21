Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,001,000 after purchasing an additional 477,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,036,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $188,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

TIF opened at $120.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

