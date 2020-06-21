Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15,735.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 451,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 448,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $227,348,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 293,880 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 70.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 648,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,769,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 434,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 207,933 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Graff purchased 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 111,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $350.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,010,714.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $463.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.77.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

