Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,788,000 after acquiring an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,513,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after buying an additional 600,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

