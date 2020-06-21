Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Global X MLP ETF worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 437.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 65,718 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 26,489 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 185,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $55.02.

