Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,123.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,421. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

