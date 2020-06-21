Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TM. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corp has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $145.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.46. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

