Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $308,958,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $131,418,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $181,311,000 after buying an additional 2,773,347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,262,000 after buying an additional 2,650,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $216,905,000 after buying an additional 1,653,259 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

