Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $5,103,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLM opened at $211.02 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.81.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

