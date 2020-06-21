Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.12% of Central Garden & Pet worth $32,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 138,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $321,721.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $22,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,893 shares of company stock worth $901,993 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

