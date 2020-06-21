Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,288 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,692,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,749,000 after purchasing an additional 191,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,763,000 after purchasing an additional 231,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,663,000 after purchasing an additional 944,792 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,050,000 after purchasing an additional 286,199 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,868,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 559,356 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

NYSE HIG opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

