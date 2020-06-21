Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 122 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 126.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after acquiring an additional 252,749 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 83.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 238,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 107,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,671,135.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,684 shares of company stock worth $102,519,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.97. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 155.43, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $406.55.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

