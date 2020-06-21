Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

ELS opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

