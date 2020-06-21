Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 150 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 448.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.56.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $305,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at $978,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,479 shares of company stock worth $14,107,190. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $218.01 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

