Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,734 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

CFG opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

