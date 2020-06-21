Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 375.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 966,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after acquiring an additional 616,397 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,151,000 after acquiring an additional 302,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,198,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after acquiring an additional 224,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR opened at $79.75 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.25.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.