Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,779.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,651.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,224. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $114.68 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.