Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 2,069 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,353,000 after acquiring an additional 141,318 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $87.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,715.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $15,609,756.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,553,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,208 shares of company stock valued at $18,563,146. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

