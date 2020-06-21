Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,162 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Verso worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verso in the first quarter valued at about $7,084,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verso in the first quarter valued at about $3,894,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 62.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 777,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 298,020 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Verso in the first quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.96. Verso Corp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.11 million. Verso had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verso Corp will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRS. ValuEngine raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial cut Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO John Adam St. sold 18,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $250,936.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.